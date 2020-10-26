Sumo Logic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 27th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.03 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

