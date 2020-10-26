Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $40.17 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $921,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $158,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,206. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

