STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

STM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

