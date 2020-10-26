Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

STC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $44.63 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 289,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.