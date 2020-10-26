Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SHOO stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.
