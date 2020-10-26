Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHOO stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

