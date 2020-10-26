Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 53,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 365.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.80 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

