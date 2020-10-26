Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWK stock opened at $178.01 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

