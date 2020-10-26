Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.20. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 7,121 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

