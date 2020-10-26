SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.