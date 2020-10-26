Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.25. Square posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

NYSE SQ opened at $174.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 281.11 and a beta of 2.68.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

