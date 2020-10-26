Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFM opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

