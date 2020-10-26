Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $227.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.
In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SPLK stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
