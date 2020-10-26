Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $227.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 63.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

