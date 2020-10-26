Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Splunk posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

