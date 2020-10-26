Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 18.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spire by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

