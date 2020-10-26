Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 8,349.09 Average PT from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,349.09 ($109.08).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 7,960 ($104.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,535 ($98.45) to GBX 8,220 ($107.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) stock opened at £113.50 ($148.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of £100.51. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 52 week high of £116.50 ($152.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

