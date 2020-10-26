Spectiv (SIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $6,367.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00092781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00234149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.01364805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00135436 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

