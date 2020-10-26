SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 492.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.1925 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

