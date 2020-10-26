SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $13,836.54 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001913 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,883,425 coins and its circulating supply is 8,858,087 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

