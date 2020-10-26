S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 318.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.23.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $337.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

