Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

