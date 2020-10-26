SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $21.71 on Monday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.25 and a beta of 1.20.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

