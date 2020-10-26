Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $86.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

