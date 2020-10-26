Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective trimmed by Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 59,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 751,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 31,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

