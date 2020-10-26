Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.70. Smart Sand shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 53,271 shares trading hands.

SND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The company has a market cap of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

