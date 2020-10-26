Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) & Knight-Swift Transportation (OTCMKTS:KNX) Financial Analysis

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Move and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 6.28% 6.14% 4.21%

84.4% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Move and Knight-Swift Transportation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knight-Swift Transportation $4.84 billion 1.38 $309.21 million $2.17 18.12

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Move and Knight-Swift Transportation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 1 2 13 0 2.75

Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus price target of $48.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than Smart Move.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal. Its trucking services include dry van, refrigerated, dedicated, drayage, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics, freight brokerage and intermodal, freight management, and sourcing services, as well as other non-trucking services, such as repair and maintenance shop services and used equipment sales and leasing to independent contractors and third-parties. It operates a fleet of approximately 15,743 company-owned tractors; approximately 3,413 independent contractor tractors; approximately 69,544 trailers; and approximately 9,330 intermodal containers. It serves the retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

