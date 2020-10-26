Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Brenda J. Lauderback Sells 3,376 Shares

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNBR opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $964,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

