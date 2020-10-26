Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

