SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.68 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.