Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.72 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

