Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

SSTK opened at $62.72 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at $645,576,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

