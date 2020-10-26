ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market cap of $17,629.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

