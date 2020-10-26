Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:INSU) vs. Asbury Automotive Group (NASDAQ:ABG) Head-To-Head Review

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:INSU) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies and Asbury Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asbury Automotive Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $116.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Risk and Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% Asbury Automotive Group 2.32% 27.07% 6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and Asbury Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.32 $184.40 million $9.46 12.57

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 97 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 83 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

