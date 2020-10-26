ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $514.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $232.25 and a 1 year high of $533.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.97.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.84.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.