Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $106.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.00, but opened at $114.76. Sensyne Health shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 362,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

