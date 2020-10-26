Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.38-0.46 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ST stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

