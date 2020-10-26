Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.85-2.95 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.