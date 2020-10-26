Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 3.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after buying an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,657,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,244,000 after buying an additional 403,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SEA by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,493,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 459,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,290,541 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 457,263 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

NYSE:SE opened at $162.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

