Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $628.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.