Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $83.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

