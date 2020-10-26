Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

