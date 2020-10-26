Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $59.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.