Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $118.90 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

