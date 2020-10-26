Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 214,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $789,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.06 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

