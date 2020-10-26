SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $149.68

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.68, but opened at $120.40. SAP shares last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 6,701 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SAP by 33.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SAP by 47.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
