SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $149.68

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.68, but opened at $120.40. SAP shares last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 6,701 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SAP by 33.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SAP by 47.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

