SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

SAP stock opened at $149.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

