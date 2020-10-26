SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.
SAP stock opened at $149.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
