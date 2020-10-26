SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $149.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in SAP by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

