Santander Consumer USA (SC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.