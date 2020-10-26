SalmonSwap Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. SalmonSwap has a total market cap of $59,182.81 and $12.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SalmonSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SalmonSwap has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.78 or 0.04561265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00293584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00029875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap (SAL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

