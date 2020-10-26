Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

10/17/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2020 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2020 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2020 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2020 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

SAIA stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $151.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $11,382,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $2,704,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

