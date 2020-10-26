Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SB. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $0.98 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $99.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

